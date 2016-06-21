Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Venoco Congratulates Crystal Apple Award Winners

From left, Marybeth Carty, Venoco’s community partnership manager, with the South Coast Crystal Apple winners: Hope School Principal Barbara La Corte, Marilyn Garza of Santa Barbara Junior High School, Gwen Patterson of Peabody Charter School, Tracy Schifferns of McKinley School and Maria Pacheco of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Click to view larger
By Mary Ellen Grant for Venoco Inc. | June 21, 2016 | 11:43 p.m.

Venoco Inc. is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2016 Crystal Apple Educator Awards. On May 26, 2016, Venoco’s 2016 Crystal Apple Educators were honored during the annual Education Celebration at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.  The event was sponsored by the Teacher’s Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

During the event, five South Coast and five North County educators were honored with Venoco’s Crystal Apple Awards in recognition for their exceptional service to students.

Nominated by their peers for their dedication, instructional and motivational skills, and for their ability to challenge and inspire students, staff and members of the local community, each nominee received a special crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend provided by Venoco.

The South Coast Crystal Apple Award winners were Barbara La Corte - Principal, Hope School; Marilyn Garza - Secondary, Santa Barbara Junior High School; Gwen Patterson - Certificated Support Provider, Peabody Charter School; Tracy Schifferns - Elementary Teacher, McKinley School; and Maria Pacheco - Classified Employee, Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The North County winners were Teresa Acosta - Classified Employee, Lompoc Unified School District; Trevor McDonald - Administrator, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District; Lauren Eubanks - Secondary Teacher, Orcutt Academy High School; Patricia Epperson - Elementary Teacher, Miller School; and Bama Medley - Certificated Support Provider, Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

“Since the Crystal Apple Awards began in 1997, Venoco has had the privilege of honoring 10 very special educators each year,” said Marybeth Carty, Venoco’s community partnership manager.

“All of these educators have had the distinction of being nominated by their peers, for their outstanding achievements and going above and beyond to meet the needs of their students. Venoco is incredibly proud to recognize their commitment and contributions to the education of our children.”

— Mary Ellen Grant represents Venoco Inc.

From left, Marybeth Carty, Venoco’s community partnership manager, with the North County Crystal Apple winners: Teresa Acosta of the Lompoc Unified School District, Lompoc schools Superintendent Trevor McDonald, Lauren Eubanks of Orcutt Academy High School, Patricia Epperson of Miller School and Bama Medley of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Click to view larger
