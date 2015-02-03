Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:11 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

In Budgetary Move, Venoco Defers Start of Environmental Review for Paredon Project

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 3, 2015 | 5:44 p.m.

Falling oil and gas prices have forced Venoco Inc. to postpone plans to pursue an environmental impact report examining a proposed slant-drilling development called the Paredon project.

The delay announcement comes a week after the Carpinteria City Council unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Ventura-based Marine Research Specialists to prepare an EIR.

The oil company was set to pay the total EIR cost of nearly $480,000.

Venoco, which submitted its most recent project plans in June 2013, proposes to drill up to 22 extended-reach (or slant) wells to recover oil and gas resources from onshore and offshore reservoirs at the Carpinteria Oil and Gas Processing Facility the company owns on Dump Road.

The oil company has not withdrawn the project but will defer the start of the expensive EIR process indefinitely, said Keith Wenal, Venoco’s manager of health, environment and safety.

“The oil and gas industry has experienced a significant downturn in commodity pricing over the last quarter which has directly affected Venoco’s spending priorities and budgets for 2015, including advancing Venoco’s Paredon Project,” Wenal said in a statement. “During periods of low commodity prices and the associated reductions in revenue, it is important for our business to prioritize operating expenditures. As always, Venoco’s first and foremost priority is to ensure existing operations remain safe and reliable.

“This has resulted in the necessary slowdown of expenditures required for longer term development or growth plans,” he continued. “The estimated total cost of the Paredon Project Environmental Impact Report process during 2015 was planned to be over $500,000, including EIR consultant and Carpinteria city staff costs.”

Wenal said “it is not possible for Venoco to accurately state when commodity prices will stabilize sufficiently to enable a restart of the project EIR.”

Carpinteria officials weren’t given an idea of when the EIR processing would begin, either, said Jackie Campbell, the city’s community development director. 

Locals last saw mention of the Paredon project in 2010, when residents decisively voted down the Measure J ballot measure, which sought to qualify the Venoco project as a private development not subject to environmental review.

Last week, Carpinteria staff informed council members the city would partner with the California Coastal Commission and the State Lands Commission to establish a joint review panel reviewing the EIR to better share information and input.

The public was supposed to get its first look at the proposed EIR in late July.

Campbell said the city would continue working with Venoco on a long-term plan.

Venoco and prior owners have operated the Carpinteria Processing Facility near the Carpinteria Bluffs area since the 1960s — Venoco bought the site in 1999 — and the area currently handles production from the company's Platform Gail and Platform Grace.

City staff estimated the Paredon project area contains recoverable reserves of approximately 20.5 million barrels of oil and 30.8 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas.

Venoco officials have said production would be viable for 20 years when started, depending on future commodity prices and reservoir performance.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 