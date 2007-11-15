Venoco Gas Leak Under Investigation

The Venoco Ellwood Oil & Gas Facility remained closed Thursday, pending investigations by various safety agencies looking into a gas release at the operation at 7979 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

A malfunction and over-pressurization of a vapor recovery unit resulted in the release, which occurred at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday. The incident was reported by Venoco personnel as a one- to three-minute release of sour gas, containing hydrogen sulfide and other sulfides.