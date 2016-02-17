Santa Barbara Oil Company Venoco Misses Semi-Annual Debt Interest Payment

Venoco., Inc. failed to submit its $13.7 million semi-annual interest payment on Tuesday, giving the oil company 30 days before the company defaults.

The Denver-based company said the missed payment was meant to give Venoco more time to figure out the best way to reduce its debt and to strengthen its financial position before the March 17 default deadline.

Like other energy companies, Venoco is feeling the pinch from falling oil prices, but its earnings were also hit hard after the May 19, 2015 oil spill off the Gaviota Coast, which sent up to 142,800 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline and into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.

Plains All American Pipeline was responsible for the spill, but offshore oil platforms run by ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan and Venoco stopped operating shortly after because the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration shut down pipelines transporting crude oil to refineries.

Taking the pipelines offline has curtailed more than 50 percent of Venoco’s production, according to the company, whose principal assets are oil located offshore and onshore in Southern California.

With no startup date in sight, the company — Santa Barbara County’s largest single taxpayer — has opted to delay payment even though Venoco says it has sufficient liquidity to continue normal oil and gas operations and to meet its regular financial obligations for some time.

Venoco wouldn’t say whether the interest payment would be made within the next 30 days — its first-ever delayed payment — merely claiming to be exploring all options at this point.

“Today’s announcement represents just one step toward better positioning our company to tackle the ongoing financial challenges facing our industry,” Venoco CEO Mark DePuy said in a statement.

“We are carefully weighing our options to reduce debt, and have had positive discussions with our lenders about the possibility of restructuring the balance sheet to do so.

“Our substantial cash position allows us to continue to meet all of our current obligations to pay our employees, vendors, and others, fund our ongoing operations and to pursue and advance other business opportunities. We look forward to using this interest payment grace period to continue discussions with our creditors aimed at achieving financial strength, while serving the long-term interests of our creditors, employees and the communities in which we operate. Venoco remains a remarkable company with a great future, driven by our operational excellence, exceptional workforce and strong energy-producing assets.”

According to the company, no layoffs have been issued locally, where crews operate a South Ellwood field two miles offshore and have produced oil and natural gas from Platform Holly for decades.

Anything Venoco can do for the long-term health of the company should be done, said Joe Armendariz, president of Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

It's no secret the oil industry is struggling, he said, noting Venoco was paying about $6 million in property taxes annually before the spill shut down its avenue to transport oil.

"These are legitimate, legal tools at their disposal," Armendariz said of restructuring options.

In November, Venoco reported a net loss of $203.3 million for the third quarter, which included the recognition of an impairment of oil and gas properties of $191.8 million.

The company reported total revenues of $11.2 million, and also reported realized commodity derivative gains of $16.8 million

