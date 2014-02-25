Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and His Cast of Characters Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

Master ventriloquist and popular stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will bring his one-of-a-kind talents and hilarious cast of characters to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two shows — at 7 and 9:30 p.m. — on Thursday, March 27.

Tickets for the shows are $35, $45, $55, $70 and $85.

Dunham, whose Comedy Central specials and series have been the highest-rated programming in the network’s history, has been called "America's favorite comedian" by Slate.com, and, according to the concert industry publication Pollstar, he is the top-grossing stand-up act in North America.

Time Magazine once declared Dunham “the most popular comedian in the United States,” and Forbes named him to its Celebrity 100 list of most powerful entertainers three years running.

Of course, he’s had plenty of help from his entourage of signature characters, including Walter, the grumpy retiree; the furry and manic Peanut; Jose Jalapeno, the spicy pepper from South of the Border; the bumbling skeletal Achmed the Dead Terrorist and many more.

They have all been conceived and handcrafted by Dunham, but his characters, who are anything but dummies, have taken on lives of their own. Catchphrases, such as Achmed’s “Silence! I Keel You!” and Jose Jalapeno’s “On a Steek,” have become part of our vernacular, much to the delight of multi-generational audiences worldwide.

Dunham’s DVD sales have reached 7 million units, his videos have received a half-billion views on YouTube, and his first animated film, Achmed Saves America, will be released on DVD on March 18 and premiere on the CMT network March 28 — the day following his performances at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the most popular stand-up acts on the comedy circuit perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.