Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Environmental Group Wins Awards, Media Attention

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | March 9, 2018 | 12:53 p.m.

Local nonprofit organization Paso Pacifico is making a name as a global leader in wildlife conservation.

Paso Pacifico works with communities, landowners and partner organizations to restore and protect the habitats that form building blocks for wildlife corridors.

Headquartered in Ventura, it also has a team in Nicaragua, where much of its conservation work takes place.

One of Paso Pacifico's most noteworthy projects in recent years was the creation of a device called the InvestEGGator, which could help restore populations of endangered sea turtles.

The InvestEGGator decoy egg — designed for tracking international trade routes of turtle egg poachers in Central America with the help of GPS — has been in the news, but Paso Pacifico’s impact extends beyond fighting turtle poachers.

Some of its other initiatives include helping Nicaraguan women learn the business, management and technical skills needed to farm sustainable wild oysters; working with communities in Central American to protect the recently-endangered population of Yellow-naped Amazon parrots; and studying and increasing the population of black-handed spider monkeys.

Since creating the InvestEGGator decoy sea turtle eggs, the team at Paso Pacifico has working to perfect this tool that could be a game-changer in the fight to protect sea turtles. Their efforts are not going unnoticed.

Paso Pacifico was a prize winner in USAID’s Wildlife Crime Tech Challenge in January 2016.

After showing signs of progress developing and implementing the InvestEGGator decoy eggs, USAID awarded the nonprofit an Acceleration Prize in September 2017 to continue improving the production and distribution process for their wildlife crime solution.

Funds from the Acceleration Prize are being used to efficiently mass produce the InvestEGGator eggs and distribute them across nesting sites on Central American beaches.

It was also announced in December that Paso Pacifico was one of 111 organizations across 34 countries receive a grant from the National Geographic Society. This funding is awarded to help address the most critical issues facing the planet.

In addition to recent accolades, Paso Pacifico has had media attention from some internationally recognized companies and personalities.

PBS NewsHour aired an in-depth feature on the decoy egg initiative in January.

Award-winning correspondent John Yang visited Paso Pacifico conservationist and InvestEGGator creator Kim Williams-Guillen in Michigan where the decoy eggs were originally created, before heading to the beaches of Costa Rica to see firsthand how the GPS-filled eggs are planted in nests.

Also in January, wildlife conservationist and biologist Jeff Corwin joined the Paso Pacifico team as they monitored the activity of hawksbill turtles in Nicaragua. Corwin’s crew filmed the excursion for a future episode of his nature show Ocean Treks, which airs Saturdays on ABC.

The InvestEGGator eggs have also been featured by Fast Company, The Guardian and CNN’s Great Big Story video series.

“It is critical that we spread the word about our mission and our conservation programs, both internationally and here on the Central Coast,” said Sarah Otterstrom, Paso Pacifico founder and executive director.

“Our goal is to build on this momentum to create a strong support network that will enable us to continue finding new and innovative ways to protect and restore our environment,” she said.

To learn more about Paso Pacifico, visit pasopacifico.org.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 