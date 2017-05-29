Ventura Museum to Unveil The Secret Paintings

The Museum of Ventura County will launch its summer season with an opening reception for The Secret Paintings, unveiling the works of local artist Michael Pearce, 6-8 p.m., June 2, at the museum, 100 Main St.

Following the opening ceremony, patrons can view the collected works and meet with the artist. Admission to the museum and reception are free for Free First Friday.

For this exhibit, Pearce has selected 35 works of art, for which he took inspiration from Renaissance and Pre-Raphaelite masters.

With The Secret Paintings, Pearce seeks to emulate their ambitiousness and scale, which is reflected in the centerpiece of the exhibition: a monumental four-part work of oil on canvas themed for the summer solstice.

The Secret Paintings will be on display at the museum through Aug. 6.

The museum hosts Free First Sundays as well as Appreciation Weekends with free admission for featured groups.

Visit venturamuseum.org for a full schedule of free admission days.

— Julie Hall for Museum of Ventura County.