Ventura Basketball Teams Sweep SBCC, Clinch WSC Titles

College Basketball

Ventura shot 67 percent while building a 19-point halftime lead on Saturday night en route to a 64-42 women’s basketball win over visiting SBCC.

The Pirates, ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 4 in Southern Cal, clinched their 28th straight WSC North title. Ventura is 23-7 and 9-1.

Meagan Moore scored 18 points on 7-14 shooting, including 4-7 from long range, for the Vaqueros, who finish the year 12-14 overall and 4-6 in conference. Moore, a freshman guard from Arlington, Texas, posted her second-highest point total of the season. She averaged 15.0 points in her last four games.

Ventura hit 12-18 in the first two quarters and led 36-17 at intermission. The Vaqueros were even better (77.8%) but only took nine shots (7-9).

Aaliyah Pauling added six points and eight rebounds and Morgan Giove tossed in seven points off the bench.

Ventura Men 79, SBCC 62

SBCC had 21 turnovers leading to 27 points on Saturday night and Ventura took advantage to post a 79-62 men’s basketball win.

The Pirates (21-8, 9-1) clinched the WSC North title, beating Hancock by one game. Aaron Mejia had 11 points and four rebounds for the Vaqueros (1-22, 0-10).

Jerard O’Byrne added 11 points and Francisco Gutierrez had 10 points and five rebounds. Ryan Smith pitched in with nine points and nine boards. Donald Grant scored all nine of his points in the first half on 4-4 shooting.

The Vaqueros led 11-9 before Ventura took control with a 19-6 run that gave them a 28-17 lead. The Pirates were up 38-29 at the half.

Ventura’s 6-6 forward Darrell Handy-Johnson hit 12-15 field goals and led all scorers with 24 points.