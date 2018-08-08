Ventura Business Woman a Finalist for Professional Award

NAWBO selects Dawn Dyer of Dyer Sheehan Group as one of

three National Finalists for Woman Business Owner of the Year

For the second consecutive year, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) has selected a Ventura County business woman as among its top three finalists for the 2018 National Woman Business Owner of the Year award sponsored by Bank of America.

Dawn Dyer of Dyer Sheehan Group, Inc. is among the top three for 2018. In 2017, Dr. Janis Shinkawa a founding partner of Ohana Pet Hospital was named in the top three finalists.

Dyer rose to the top from thousands of outstanding members nationwide and joins two other national finalists, Penny Benkeser of SERVPRO Northwest Charlotte, Charlotte, NC, and Francine Friedman Griesing of Griesing Law, LLC in Philadelphia, PA.

The finalists head to Spokane, Wash., in September to learn who will be named the 2018 NAWBO National Woman Business Owner of the Year.

“Once again NAWBO members have made the selection process for our national award difficult,” said Molly Gimmel

NAWBO national chair.

“NAWBO is proud to be the unified voice of all women business owners, representing all sizes and sectors of business,” she said. “The three finalists not only have thriving businesses but set an example of giving back to their community.

“It is our privilege to honor their dedication to success in all areas of life.”

Dyer has some 30 years’ experience as a land use expert, market analyst, and real estate consultant to public agencies, major corporations and private investors throughout Southern California.

She also is the “founding mother” of the Ventura County Housing Trust Fund, a 501c3 multi-million dollar revolving loan fund that addresses affordable housing needs of the homeless, veterans, farm workers and emancipated foster youth.

“The idea that Ventura County has had two finalists in the last two years being recognized on the national stage for woman owned business success is quite an honor and demonstrates the caliber of female entrepreneurs we have in our community,” said Diane de Mailly, NAWBO Ventura County president and owner of DDM Metering Systems, Inc.

“Dawn is a role model not just for female business owners but also for women in general, given her active involvement in celebrating women’s suffrage and helping to shape public policy for women,” she said.

Dyer is a California delegate to Drexel University’s Vision 2020, the official host organization for the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The NAWBO National Woman Business Owner of the Year Award recognizes a NAWBO member who excels at strategy, operations, finances, problem-solving, overcomes adversity and gives back to her community.

NAWBO and Bank of America leadership will present the distinguished award from among the top three finalists during the Annual Awards Gala on Sept. 25. The gala is held during the National Women’s Business Conference – Work Well, Live Well.

For more information about NAWBO and the conference, visit www.nawbo.org/events/national-womens-business-conference-2018.

Learn more about NAWBO Ventura County at www.nawbovc.org.

— Lynnette Coverly fro National Association of Women Business Owners.