Ventura CHP Hiring Public Safety Dispatchers

Ventura Communications Center is hiring public safety dispatchers and will be offering a recruitment event to provide information and assist interested applicants with the testing process.

The recruitment event will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Ventura Area California Highway Patrol 4656 Valentine Road.

Attendees will be provided with an overview of the job duties, benefits, an exam guide and information on the upcoming test.

The communications manager, dispatch supervisors and a background investigator will be present to offer information on the hiring process, what to expect, and answer questions.

Testing will take place Aug. 19.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 477-4158.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for Ventura CHP.