Ventura County American Red Cross, United Way and Sheriff’s Office Partner to Prepare for El Niño

By Eric Harrison for United Way of Ventura County | January 15, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

Many meteorologists are predicting that this winter could be one of the strongest El Niño years in decades. To prepare, United Way of Ventura County, American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services have formed a strategic partnership that will be vital in helping the community respond to local El Niño disasters. 

Notably, the communities and landscape affected by the recent Solimar Beach Fire, which consumed nearly 1,250 acres, are now particularly vulnerable to debris flows caused by heavy rains and flooding.

In the aftermath of spontaneous disasters, many generous community members step up to help those in need around them. One of the challenges after a catastrophe strikes is mobilizing those caring citizens so they can effectively help their neighbors and neighborhoods.

In order to best engage spontaneous volunteers during a disaster, United Way, the Red Cross and the Sheriff's Department are collaborating so that community members can volunteer easily and be directed to the city and county departments or community-based organizations where their volunteering will have the most impact.

Recently staff and volunteers from the Office of Emergency Services, United Way, Red Cross, Volunteer Agencies Active in Disaster (VOAD) Lutheran Social Services and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief convened to plan how best to implement and manage a disaster relief fund in response to an El Niño event.

These partners determined that United Way will manage the disaster fund, accept contributions, make distributions, promote the fund and be responsible for providing a report to the community on how the funds were used.

After a disaster, a committee of representatives from community- and faith-based organizations will be convened to assess needs and allocate money from the fund.

Committee participation will be driven by the communities affected and services needed in response to the disaster.

— Eric Harrison is the president and CEO of United Way of Ventura County.

 
