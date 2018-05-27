Ventura County Business Council Forms to Help Local Economy

A group of labor and business organizations have formed a new advocacy organization to fight for policies at the local level that promote job creation and business growth in the county.



The Ventura County Business Council (VCBC) will provide a clearinghouse to discuss issues hindering business and job opportunities and participate in actions to improve the Ventura County economy through community organizing, testimony at public hearings, educating elected officials, vetting political candidates, and planning community outreach efforts.

“For too long, we’ve been fighting our own battles alone,” said Lynn Jensen, chair of the VCBC and executive director of the Ventura County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business.

“The business council magnifies our individual voices and allows us to work together to make Ventura County a friendlier environment for businesses and workers,” she said.

“The Business Council is a way for us to deliver the message that there is nothing more important than turning around the local economy. For my members, the most pressing issue is creating local jobs for local people and keeping the money in our communities,” said Tony Skinner, vice chair of the VCBC and president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 952.

The foundational meeting was held in January. The group has since met monthly to establish its charter and build membership.

The elected board of directors are: Jensen, chair, representing VC COLAB; Skinner, vice chair; representing the Tri-County Building Trades and IBEW; and Chris Collier, secretary, representing Western States Petroleum Association.

The VCBC is a forum for business and labor organizations to collaborate, exchange ideas and pool resources to facilitate the improvement of the overall Ventura County economy.

Council members are representatives of labor and business advocacy organizations with guidance from economic and community advisors.

Members pledge to represent their respective business and labor organizations, participate in discussions and be respectful listeners and contributors in a good faith effort to reach consensus on issues and actions that are of interest to their organizations.

For more information, go to www.vcbusinesscouncil.org.

— Lynn Gray for Ventura County Business Council.