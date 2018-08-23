Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Community Foundation Gives $500,000 to Relief Group

By Lucas Zucker for Ventura County Community Foundation | August 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

With the full effects of the Thomas Fire’s devastation still emerging, the Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) has awarded a $500,000 grant to a community-based partnership providing relief and recovery support to undocumented immigrants.

The 805 UndocuFund is a partnership among Mixteco/Indigenous Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), and Future Leaders of America (FLA).

These grassroots organizations based in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have a solid reputation, strong track record, and are familiar to and trusted by undocumented and mixed status households, said Vanessa Bechtel, CEO of VCCF.

To administer the 805 UndocuFund, the McCune Foundation and the Weingart Foundation provided grants for case management and leadership support. The VCCF is providing fundraising and fund administrative support.

The Santa Barbara Foundation and the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation provided additional support for overhead costs.

“Those impacted by the disasters include our neighbors in the immigrant community, including many who work in agriculture and service industries that were hard-hit,” Bechtel said.

“Apartments and homes have been damaged and destroyed, jobs have been lost and childcare costs increased during school closures,” he said.

“These hardworking individuals and families have suffered without access to many of the federal and state assistance programs,” Bechtel said.

With this latest grant from VCCF, total funds raised for the 805 UndocuFund reached just over $1.2 million. Now with only $30,000 remaining to be distributed, an additional $500,000 is necessary to assist qualified individuals already on a waiting list.

“This effort is critical because unlike other natural disaster victims, undocumented immigrants do not qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), disaster unemployment benefits or some public safety net programs,” said Maricela Morales, executive director of CAUSE.

“Even when they or their children are eligible for disaster relief services, their lack of immigration status, limited English proficiency, and fear of immigration enforcement prevents them from seeking assistance,” Morales said.

“Their discomfort or lack of familiarity with law enforcement, county government, and mainstream aid organizations present additional barriers,” she said.

In fact, the 805 UndocuFund partnership is seeking volunteers to interview affected families and to help victims fill out eligibility paperwork, process applications and other functions to help more than 1,000 affected families waiting for assistance.

A volunteer application is online at bit.ly/undoc.

An estimated 126,000 undocumented immigrants live and work in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Undocumented immigrants predominantly work in sectors that have been or will be hard hit, including service, hospitality, child and elder care, day labor, and agriculture. Many have lost wages in the weeks following the Thomas Fire.

“As of today, about 75 percent of the families helped through the fund in Ventura County were our community’s agricultural workers,” Bechtel said.

The fund will assist individuals and families who have lost their homes, wages or employment due to the Thomas Fire.

Some of the costs associated with living expenses may include, but are not limited to:

Temporary housing, home repairs, rent, groceries, childcare expenses due to disaster-related school closure, essential household items, cleanup items, medical and dental expenses, tools and equipment required for work, school supplies, repair of essential vehicles, moving and storage expenses, legal document replacement, and funeral and burial expenses.

The 805 UndocuFund also will help affected families access other community resources that provide some economic relief.

For more information or to donate, visit www.vccf.org.

— Lucas Zucker for Ventura County Community Foundation.

 

