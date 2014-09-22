Ventura County Community Foundation Names New VP of Finance

Bonnie Gilles has been appointed the Ventura County Community Foundation's next senior finance officer, effective Oct. 1.

The appointment as vice president of finance follows the retirement announcement of longtime vice president and controller Clare Brown, who will leave the post on Sept. 30 after a decade with the foundation. Brown will remain on staff part-time through December to ensure a smooth transition.

Gilles, a 35-year resident of Ventura County, most recently served for eight years as vice president of finance for Total Woman Gym & Day Spa, headquartered in Westlake Village. Total Woman operates 16 health clubs and employs 1,200 people.

"We were impressed with Bonnie's emphasis on ethics and integrity, as well as her broad and deep background in finance. Those are essential to VCCF, which invests more than $100 million of charitable capital to serve the people of Ventura County," VCCF President and CEO Hugh Ralston said.

Gilles' responsibilities will include oversight of the foundation's more than 600 donor-advised, donor-designated, scholarship, field-of-interest and agency endowment funds, as well as the foundation's investment portfolio, its $2.5 million operating budget and its annual grants and scholarship budget.

Prior to Total Woman, Gilles worked nearly 20 years as controller for the Westlake Village property management firm of Fore Property Co.

A certified public accountant, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in business administration from California State University-Northridge.

"While my background has been in for-profit businesses, I have strong confidence I quickly can come up to speed in the nonprofit world," said Gilles, 55, of Camarillo. "The opportunity to work in an environment of philanthropy for this county I have called home since 1979 is exciting to me."

Gilles will report to VCCF Interim CEO Stacy Roscoe until the board identifies a successor for Ralston, who leaves the chief executive post on Sept. 30 to head the Fresno Regional Foundation. Morris & Berger of Glendale, which specializes in recruiting nonprofit executives, is conducting the CEO search under the direction of a committee of the VCCF board.

— Hugh Ralston is president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation.