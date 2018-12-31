Pixel Tracker

Ventura County Community Foundation Opens Applications for Borderline Bar & Grill Victims Fund

By Vanessa Bechtel for Ventura County Community Foundation | December 31, 2018 | 6:50 p.m.

Following the tragedy at Borderline Bar & Grill in November, Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF), in coordination with the city of Thousand Oaks Community Foundation, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Amgen Foundation, Sherwood Cares, and others, established the Conejo Valley Victims Fund.

After immediately distributing $310,000 in cash assistance and $500 prepaid gift cards related to the Borderline shooting, VCCF is inviting individuals affected by the tragedy at Borderline Bar & Grill to submit applications for funding.

Funding application for the Conejo Valley Victims Fund is at https://conejovalleyvictimsfund.org/. Deadline to submit an application is Feb. 18.

All of the funds that have been raised will be used to assist the families of those who lost loved ones, the victims who were physically injured, and those present inside the Borderline Bar & Grill the night of the shootings.

Payments from the Conejo Valley Victims Fund are to be apportioned in accordance with the severity of the injury to the victims arising from the disaster in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018.

VCCF has partnered with Give An Hour, which will lead efforts to provide mental health, and emotional and case support to victims during the application process.

In addition to opening its Provider Network for mental health support, Give an Hour providers and staff are available to help those needing assistance with the Victim's Fund Application.

Three Victim Assistance Clinics will provide assistance to those who need help with the application. Licensed mental health clinicians will be on site at the clinics to offer support on the following dates:

Monday, Jan. 14, noon-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

VCCF also will host two public forums to give community members and those impacted by the Borderline shooting an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about the Draft Final Protocol, which will determine the process and distribution protocols for awarding financial support to qualified applicants. This is a draft protocol.

The Final Distribution Protocol, which will govern the Conejo Valley Victims Fund at the Ventura County Community Foundation, will be developed by the special oversight committee, incorporating feedback from the public forums held Jan. 3, and is subject to approval by the Ventura County Community Foundation.

All aspects of this Draft Final Protocol, including without limitation the classifications of claimants, distribution criteria, claims process and timetable, and amounts to be awarded, may be revised and are subject to the full and complete discretion of the oversight committee and the fund administrator, subject only to the approval of the Board of Directors of Ventura County Community Foundation.

The Draft Final Protocol document can be found at www.ConejoValleyVictimsFund.org.

To offer feedback on the Draft Final Protocol, submit comments to [email protected] or attend a public forum, 8-9:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Scherr Forum, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

Financial contributions from individuals, organizations, companies and institutions are still welcome to support the victims and families of the tragedy. Donations can be made at www.vccf.org. For more information, contact Vanessa Bechtel, 805-330-6676.

— Vanessa Bechtel for Ventura County Community Foundation.

 

