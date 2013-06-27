Ventura County Fair Names Winners of Poster Contest

The Ventura County Fair has announced the winners of the 2013 poster contest, and will introduce the young artists, all Ventura County residents, at an unveiling on July 9.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. July 9 in the Administration Conference Room at the Ventura County Fairgrounds; 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Boots, Barns & Banjos,” and we are sure that you will agree that the 2013 poster conveys the theme beautifully!

The 2013 poster contest winners are first place, 15-year-old Jessica Han of Thousand Oaks; second place, 18-year-old Amanda Vassaur of Fillmore; and third place, 13-year-old Megan Kane of Ventura.

The Ventura County Fair runs July 31 through Aug. 11. Click here for more information.

— James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair.