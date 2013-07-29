Kick Up Your Heels for the Ventura County Fair, Opening Wednesday

It’s here! It’s here! The 2013 Ventura County Fair, themed “Boots, Barns & Banjos,” opens Wednesday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Here for its 138th year, the Ventura County Fair is a longtime county tradition that cannot be missed!

The Ventura County Fair opens with “Dollar Day,” sponsored by Pepsi. On opening day, admission to the fair is just $1 until 3 p.m. For just $1, you can see top-notch exhibits, horse shows, participate in contests and see fun, free entertainment. It’s a great value!

Arrive early and see the fair’s traditional “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.” Winners of the Ventura County Fair’s poster contest will cut the ribbon, marking the opening of the 2013 Ventura County Fair.

As you enter the fair, you’ll immediately see, hear and smell your favorite fair features. You’ll hear the familiar sound of the infamous Tune Bandits at the Main Gate Stage. The smell of funnel cakes, cotton candy and popcorn fill the air. Fair favorites such as Uncle Leo’s Kids’ Tractor Pull, the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs and Hypnotist Tina Marie all make appearances on opening day. Join the fun and have a grand time.

Be sure to check out the Ventura County Fair’s newest attractions. The Youth Expo, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, will feature a children’s hay maze, which is great fun for young fairgoers. Sample the brand new “Pig in a Poke,” which can be found at Cruisers Food Stand on Kelly Court. At first glance, this snack appears to be an ice cream sundae. Look closer and you’ll realize it’s a pork and mashed potatoes meal!

While you are at the fair, don’t miss Motorsports. Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena, this amazing show will feature motorcycles and quads. Motorsports requires an additional $5 ticket for adults, and children age 12 or younger are admitted free. Motorsports is presented by Gold Coast Toyota Dealers.

End your night with an amazing fireworks show. At 10 p.m., a fabulous fireworks extravaganza will burst in the night sky, right over the ocean. This great show is the perfect ending to a fun day at the fair.

The 2013 Ventura County Fair, “Boots, Barns & Banjos” runs through Aug. 11. Click here for more information.

— James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair.