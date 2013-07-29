Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:14 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Kick Up Your Heels for the Ventura County Fair, Opening Wednesday

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | July 29, 2013 | 4:25 p.m.

It’s here! It’s here! The 2013 Ventura County Fair, themed “Boots, Barns & Banjos,” opens Wednesday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Here for its 138th year, the Ventura County Fair is a longtime county tradition that cannot be missed!

The Ventura County Fair opens with “Dollar Day,” sponsored by Pepsi. On opening day, admission to the fair is just $1 until 3 p.m. For just $1, you can see top-notch exhibits, horse shows, participate in contests and see fun, free entertainment. It’s a great value!

Arrive early and see the fair’s traditional “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.” Winners of the Ventura County Fair’s poster contest will cut the ribbon, marking the opening of the 2013 Ventura County Fair.

As you enter the fair, you’ll immediately see, hear and smell your favorite fair features. You’ll hear the familiar sound of the infamous Tune Bandits at the Main Gate Stage. The smell of funnel cakes, cotton candy and popcorn fill the air. Fair favorites such as Uncle Leo’s Kids’ Tractor Pull, the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs and Hypnotist Tina Marie all make appearances on opening day. Join the fun and have a grand time.

Be sure to check out the Ventura County Fair’s newest attractions. The Youth Expo, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, will feature a children’s hay maze, which is great fun for young fairgoers. Sample the brand new “Pig in a Poke,” which can be found at Cruisers Food Stand on Kelly Court. At first glance, this snack appears to be an ice cream sundae. Look closer and you’ll realize it’s a pork and mashed potatoes meal!

While you are at the fair, don’t miss Motorsports. Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena, this amazing show will feature motorcycles and quads. Motorsports requires an additional $5 ticket for adults, and children age 12 or younger are admitted free. Motorsports is presented by Gold Coast Toyota Dealers.

End your night with an amazing fireworks show. At 10 p.m., a fabulous fireworks extravaganza will burst in the night sky, right over the ocean. This great show is the perfect ending to a fun day at the fair.

The 2013 Ventura County Fair, “Boots, Barns & Banjos” runs through Aug. 11. Click here for more information.

— James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 