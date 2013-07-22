Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair to Continue Its Roll with Annual Parade

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | July 22, 2013 | 4:29 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, come to downtown Ventura and enjoy the fun of the annual Ventura County Fair Parade, presented by the Elks Lodge No. 1430. Led by Grand Marshal Cotton Rosser, the fair parade steps off at 10 a.m. on the corner of Main and Aliso streets.

This annual parade, sponsored by YP, brings the Ventura County community out in celebration. Local auto associations, marching bands, pep squads, city councils, charity organizations, businesses and community groups complete the lineup of this wonderful parade.

At this parade, you’ll see fantastic antique cars! Local auto clubs such as the Ventura County Model A Club, Viejitos Car Club, SoCal Corvairs, Association de Carros BG and the Nite Life Car Club make appearances. You’ll also see a 1914 Model-T, a 1971 Chevrolet Nova, and a 1957 BMW Isetta.

See nine local high school marching bands at this amazing parade! Whether you’re a student or alumni, cheer on your alma mater. Performing bands are from Buena High School, Newberry Park High School, Oxnard High School, Pacifica High School, Gold Coast Independent Parade Band, Santa Paula High School, Rio Mesa High School and Channel Islands High School.

The Ventura County Fair parade celebrates county agriculture by featuring local agricultural businesses and organizations. Keep your eye out for the Topa Topa Flywheelers, an antique tractor association! You’ll also see floats featuring Rancho Vasquez, Ventura County 4H, Squashed Grapes and Charras Unidas de Villa.

Wave hello to your favorite community organizations as they walk in the parade! At the parade, you’ll see organizations like the Ventura Elks Lodge No. 1430, the Al Malaikah Shriners, the Ventura Boys & Girls Club, Job’s Daughters International, the Ventura County Scholarship Association, American Veterans United, the American Cancer Society, Rotary Club Ventura East, Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, Moorpark Simi Valley Scholarship Association and Moms Across America.

While waiting for the parade, you won’t want to miss the wild entries competing in the annual Ventura County Fair Costume 5K & 1-Mile Run & Walk. Runners and walkers dressed in “Boots, Barns & Banjos” themed outfits will be racing on a 5K course. This fun costumed race begins at 9 a.m. Grab your lawn chair and head over to Main Street in Ventura for this fun summertime parade!

After the parade, don’t forget to attend the 2013 Ventura County Fair “Boots, Barns & Banjos.” Saturday’s fair will feature fun carnival rides, pig races, hypnotist shows, a free Styx concert and fireworks! Click here for more information.

— James Lockwood is a publicist for the Ventura County Fair.

 
