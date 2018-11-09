Firefighters Struggle to Slow 2 Big Ventura County Wildfires

Hill Fire had charred 6,100 acres and Woolsey Fire had blackened 14,000 acres as of Friday morning

This story was most recently updated at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were scrambling Friday to slow the spread of two large wind-whipped wildfires in Ventura County that already had scorched thousands of acres, destroyed an unknown number of structures, and prompted widespread evacuations.

As of Friday morning, the Hill Fire had charred 6,100 acres in the Camarillo area, while the Woolsey Fire had blackened 14,000 acres and destroyed a significant number of structures after starting in Woolsey Canyon east of Simi Valley, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Both wildfires caused mass evacuations and Highway 101 closures overnight, but the roadway reopened to through traffic in the Camarillo area Friday morning.

However, Highway 101 was still shut down in the Agoura Hills area, according to authorities.

The Woolsey Fire appeared to be the more dangerous of the two blazes, and was burning south through the Kanan Road corridor toward Malibu and the ocean.

A lot of the resources assigned to the Hill Fire were transferred to the Woolsey Fire, which became the priority for firefighting efforts with heavy air support and hundreds of personnel working Friday.

High winds and dry vegetation made the fires spread quickly, Ventura County fire officials said, and a red flag warning was in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, promising another day of dry, hot, windy weather.

The Hill Fire started at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hill Canyon Road west of Santa Rosa Road, near Camarillo. It was burning in the same area impacted by the 2013 Springs Fire where there was "sparse fuel," fire officials said Friday.

It was 0 percent contained and the cause was under investigation.

Evacuation center locations, road closure and school closure information for the fires can be found on the Ventura County emergency page here.

As of Friday morning, evacuation centers were set up at Thousand Oaks High School, at 2323 North Moorpark Road; the Borchard Community Center at 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park; and Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Burnley St.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, at 3400 Calle Real, was opening at noon Friday to accept large animals for evacuated residents, according to Ventura County officials.

The blaze threatened several communities and institutions including the Point Mugu Naval Base and California State University, Channel Islands campus, according to authorities. Approximately 15,000 residents had been evacuated.

Santa Barbara County fire agencies sent strike teams to help fight the Ventura County fires and local law enforcement agencies sent personnel south to help evacuate residents and staff road closures, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.

"The fires broke out less than 24 hours after a mass murder at a popular Thousand Oaks restaurant/bar, where the suspect killed 12 people including a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ron Helus, before killing himself," Hoover said in a statement. "The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to provide as much support as possible to our partners and neighbors at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of their own and deal simultaneously with protecting their community members from the threat of wildfires."

The Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit deployed Copter 208 to do nighttime water drops on the fire.

Woolsey Fire

The Woolsey Fire started around 2:25 p.m. Thursday and had destroyed a significant number of homes and other buildings as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

Ventura and Los Angeles county agencies have a unified command of the incident, in addition to CalFire.

The blaze burned an estimated 14,000 acres as of 11 a.m. and prompted mass evacuations of more than 75,000 homes in Ventura and LA counties.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath said the front of the fire was still burning toward the coast and had grown rapidly overnight.

Responders are still assessing how many structures were lost, but the priority Friday was life safety and making sure people get evacauted from threatened areas, he said.

It was 0 percent contained and the cause was under investigation.

Evacuation center locations, road closure and school closure information for the fires can be found on the Ventura County emergency page here and through the county hotline at 805.465.6650.

Click here to check daily air quality reports from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, and click here for information from Ventura County's Air Pollution Control District.

