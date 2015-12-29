Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Moves Forward With Laura’s Law Pilot Program

By Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star | December 29, 2015 | 11:17 a.m.

A Laura’s Law program requiring severely mentally ill people to get treatment could start in July in Ventura County. 

About 20 to 25 adults would be targeted for an 18-month pilot program, county Behavioral Health Director Elaine Crandall said.

Under the law, judges may order outpatient treatment for mentally ill adults even if they don’t meet the criteria to be held for 72 hours because they are a danger to themselves or others.

It is aimed at people who are “substantially deteriorating” and whose refusal to be treated is linked to hospitalizations or violent acts.

“These are people who are very ill but not willing to receive care,” Crandall said.

Laura’s Law was enacted into state law in 2002, but county participation is optional. The law was passed after the death of 19-year-old Laura Wilcox, who was fatally shot by a mentally ill man in Nevada County.

The small Northern California county began offering the program in 2008 and a number of metropolitan areas have followed. This would be the first such program in Ventura County.

Crandall said the money has been identified to start the pilot program for $900,000, but final approval is up to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

By February she expects to present details to supervisors, who asked for an evaluation of Laura’s Law more than a year ago.

Mental health officials had initially contemplated a $2.5-million program for 34 people but are now proposing a pilot for a couple dozen at about a third of the cost.

Crandall plans to hire three clinical specialists but said the county does not need to start from scratch because the program can be incorporated into existing services.

“We realized we have a lot of capacity in our own system,” she said.

The county affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness would have preferred a more robust, full-fledged program, said David Deutsch, executive director.

“County officials view this as an initial start,” he said. “Something is better than nothing.”

The organization wants a full-fledged program in every county in the state, Deutsch said.

Staff will evaluate the success or failure of the program through psychological assessments and such measures as arrests, reductions in homelessness and hospital stays. They also will study whether public costs are reduced because people are stabilized.

An advisory board recommended in June that the program be started, and officials had projected bringing the idea to the Board of Supervisors within weeks. Crandall said it was slowed because she had to do additional study.

“It was me doing my due diligence,” she said.

[Click here for more stories from the Ventura County Star.]

— Kathleen Wilson is a staff writer for the Ventura County Star. She can be contacted at [email protected] This story is republished with permission.

