Ventura Dominates All-Channel League Volleyball

Ventura High dominated the All-Channel League girls volleyball awards, as the Cougars' Sammy Slater was named Player of the Year and Debbie Litten was honored as Coach of the Year.
Ventura went 8-0 in league play, won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions and captured the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 title.
The Cougars placed four players on the first team.
From Santa Barbara area schools, Jenna MacFarlane of San Marcos, Erika Foreman of Santa Barbara High and Danica Minnich of Dos Pueblos earned first-team honors.
ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
COACH OF THE YEAR: Debbie Litten, Ventura
MVP: Sammy Slater, Ventura
First Team
Name, School
Jenna MacFarlane, SM
Aubrey Knight, V
Kobie Jimenez, V
Libby Litten, V
Mary Sinclair, V
Kayla Rivera, B
Erika Foreman, SB
Danica Minnich, DP
Second Team
Delaney Wemer, SM
Ady Colburn, SM
Chloe Mauceri, SB
Ellie Chenoweth, SB
Alison Minnich, DP
Jackie Holmes, DP
Raphaella Rosales, V
Morgan Osland, V
Brooklyn Wallet, B
Honorable Mention
Erin Holehouse, SM
Dani Dusebout, SM
Sierra Palandino, SM
Taylor Hantgin, SM
Anahi Garcia, V
Reyn Hoffman, V
Dani Barbar, B
Danielle LaGrange, DP
Ally Mintzer, DP
Liana Tacconelli, SB
Linnea Skinner, SB