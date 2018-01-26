Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Ventura Edges Santa Barbara High, 73-70, in Overtime Thriller

Michael Davidson scored 24 points in the overtime win

Jackson Hamilton had 10 points for Santa Barbara High in Friday's loss.
Jackson Hamilton had 10 points for Santa Barbara High in Friday’s loss.  (Gary Kim photo)
(Gary Kim photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2018 | 10:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara High lost a 73-70 boys basketball decision to Ventura in overtime Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The win gave the Cougars a sweep of the season series.

Junior Michael Davidson poured in 24 points for the Cougars, while guard Andrew Ramirez added 20 and Noah Slife had 17.

Sophomore Bryce Warrecker led the team with 24 points, while freshman Jasper Johnson and junior Jackson Hamilton each recorded 10 points in the close loss. 

The Cougars squeaked out a second win for the week against the Dons, having beaten Santa Barbara 51-49 on Monday. 

Ventura will continue Channel League play at Dos Pueblos on Monday, while Santa Barbara will play league opponent Buena on Feb. 2. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

