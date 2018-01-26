Ventura Edges Santa Barbara High, 73-70, in Overtime Thriller

Boys Basketball

Michael Davidson scored 24 points in the overtime win

Santa Barbara High lost a 73-70 boys basketball decision to Ventura in overtime Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The win gave the Cougars a sweep of the season series.

Junior Michael Davidson poured in 24 points for the Cougars, while guard Andrew Ramirez added 20 and Noah Slife had 17.

Sophomore Bryce Warrecker led the team with 24 points, while freshman Jasper Johnson and junior Jackson Hamilton each recorded 10 points in the close loss.

The Cougars squeaked out a second win for the week against the Dons, having beaten Santa Barbara 51-49 on Monday.

Ventura will continue Channel League play at Dos Pueblos on Monday, while Santa Barbara will play league opponent Buena on Feb. 2.

