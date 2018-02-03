Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Ventura Erupts in Second Half, Beats San Marcos Girls 4-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 3, 2018 | 8:37 p.m.

San Marcos suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Ventura, 4-0, in a battle of first-place teams in the Channel League on Saturday.

Ventura did all its scoring in the second half.

"This was our third game in five days and I’m extremely proud of my players to battle all game," San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo said. "Ventura was tough team to play back to back. Credit to them for coming out on their home field and playing hard all game."

Saturday was a make-up game. The teams played to a draw on Friday.

The play of goalkeeper Ami Hammond and center back Cate Clancy denied the Cougars in the first half.

Ventura broke the scoreless game in the first four minutes of the second half.

"We got caught on a counter attack and they took advantage of it," Portillo said.

At that point, Portillo decided to change from a possession game to a more direct style of play.

"My players are well capable of playing our game and I put them in a bad spot. We lost our rhythm," he admitted

Ventura scored in the 67th, 70th and 80th minutes.

The result leaves San Marcos at 3-1-2 in league and 4-5-3 overall while is Ventura 6-0-1 in league.

The Royals play host Santa Barbara on Monday and travel to Buena on Wednesday for their final two regular season games.

