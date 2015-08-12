Ventura Family Y Will Hold Info Sessions for Upcoming Childcare Programs

Advice

For children in grades K-5 and middle school, the Ventura Family YMCA offers before- and after-school care programs that help nurture our youth into positive, healthy, responsible and educated individuals.

Learn more by joining the Y for an open house on Monday, Aug. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.at your child’s school site.

K-5 programs are located at Elmhurst, Loma Vista and Poinsettia Elementary Schools, while the middle school program is located at the Ventura Y. During the same evening, the Y’ site supervisors will give away backpacks to children and families that have been identified as needing support.

These giveaways are made possible by a donation through United Way of Ventura County, who provided 45 backpacks with school supplies. Its Stuff the Bus campaign has enabled non-profits throughout Ventura County to help over 1,000 children. This amazing collaboration shows the significance and importance of collaborations that help strengthen our community.

During the open house, parents will learn about the Y’s homework club, HEPA (Healthy Eating Physical Activity) initiative, sports enrichment, class dojo (parent communication portal), program offerings and pricing.

Each program offers something specific to cater to the needs of the children and their parents. A regular daily schedule at a YMCA daycare program would begin with attendance and healthy snacks, then homework and quiet time, group activities, fitness and nutrition, then free play and choice time.

As the children spend their time at any of the YMCA childcare programs, the four core values of honesty, respect, responsibility and care will be instilled in them through the help of the trained Y staff, as well as with daily activities.

Along with discovering the value behind character, the children will also learn the importance of healthy living. Because of the HEPA standards that the Y follows, kids involved in any of the Y’s school programs will gain an understanding of what it looks like to eat healthy foods and to exercise on a regular basis.

The child care sites are filling up fast so make sure to register.

For more information about the YMCA before- and after-school programs, please contact Amy Bailey Jurewicz, the Ventura Family YMCA’s executive director at [email protected] or call 805.642.2131 x24.

You may also go to the following link for a copy of the Parent Handbook and Registration at ciymca.org/ventura, or simply drop stop by the Y at 3760 Telegraph Rd. Ventura, CA 93003.

The open house locations include the following: Elmhurst Elementary School, 6080 Elmhurst St. Ventura, CA 93003; Loma Vista Elementary School, 300 Lynn Dr. Ventura, CA 93001; Poinsettia Elementary School, 350 N. Victoria Ave. Ventura, CA 93003 and After the Bell (middle school program at the Ventura Y), 3760 Telegraph Rd. Ventura, CA 93003.

About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Ventura Family YMCA serves over 20,000 individuals annually through facility memberships, before- and after-school childcare, day and resident camps, youth sports, swim lessons, teen programs and many more healthy lifestyles and community enriching programs which nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

Through its Open Doors program, the Y ensures that no one is ever turned away due to their inability to pay, and facility memberships without contracts or join fees makes the Y accessible to all.

The Ventura Family YMCA is located at 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.

—Alicia Cattoni represents Ventura Family YMCA.