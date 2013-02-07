Ventura Family YMCA Launches Annual Community Support Campaign

Every day people across Ventura County use the Ventura Family YMCA as a gathering place for the community. Kids pour in before and after school to play and do homework. Seniors connect with one another through exercise classes and group activities. Families learn how to eat healthy and grow together.

To ensure that the Y can continue to provide Ventura County residents with life-enhancing services, each year it launches an annual community support campaign to raise money for the members of the community in need.

As a leading nonprofit for strengthening community, financial gifts to the Y will help advance programming and services that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. More importantly, the Y uses each gift to make a meaningful, enduring impact right in the local neighborhood.

“Through our community support campaign, we want to educate people that we are more than a place to go to exercise or swim, but an organization that does vital work thanks to the support of the community,” said Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA. “The Y contributes to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods through a variety of ways that benefit all of us who live and work in the communities of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.”

Last year it raised more than $1.3 million in financial support for the community; $300,000 of that was raised for those in need in Ventura County.

We know that when we work as one, we move people and communities forward. That’s why we are committed to providing support to our neighbors and opportunities for kids, adults and families to give, join in or advocate in the name of stronger communities.

This year, the Channel Islands YMCA hopes to raise $860,900. The Ventura Family YMCA’s goal is to raise $117,000. Funds raised will make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

“At the Y, no child, family or adult is turned away. We recognize that for communities to succeed, everyone must be given the opportunity to be healthy, confident, connected and secure,” said Dan Powell, vice president of financial development at the Channel Islands YMCA.

Click here to learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, or contact Amy Bailey at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or at 805.642.2131.

— Jamie Fyfe is a marketing coordinator for the Ventura Family YMCA.