Ventura Family YMCA Nears Completion of Sportsplex in Time for November Opening

Fitness

The Ventura Family YMCA invites the entire community to the grand opening of their outdoor Sportsplex and Children’s Corner area from 3–5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2015.

The celebration kick-off begins with a ribbon cutting by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce and Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann. Other highlights include giveaways and activities for kids.

There will be introductory adult group trainings, the opportunity to meet with the Y’s instructors and basketball competitions. New members may also enjoy the Y for free from Nov. 6–13.

For 128 years the Ventura Y has been a leading nonprofit and community resource for Ventura. The significance of the new Sportsplex is the Y’s response to the community’s need for more outdoor program and workout spaces.

The year and a half process will unveil a full-size basketball court, a 1,700-square-foot workout area with Hampton Fitness equipment and the Children’s Corner space expanding by 1,000 square feet for kids to play outside.

Other highlights include high-tech synthetic flooring, open hours for all members to enjoy time outside, new high-intensity trainings, adult scrimmages, pickle ball, 3-on-3 basketball leagues and even volleyball.

The Ventura Y’s Executive Director, Amy Bailey Jurewicz, has been eagerly awaiting the completion of this project so that the more than 300 children in YMCA programs will have a sports court to call their own and members will have more access to outdoor exercise spaces.

Her excitement is best shown in the acknowledgement and recognition of those responsible for making this project come to life.

“This Sportsplex is a direct result of the impact our donors make in the community. So I would like to say thank you because we couldn’t have done this without your support,” she said.

Numerous local companies have played a key role in making this project come to life. One person who knows this process better than anyone else is the Ventura Y’s Facilities Director, Mike Evans, who has been leading this project since the beginning.

“It’s exciting to watch the different phases of construction move so seamlessly because we’ve been planning everything for such a long time," he said. "In the end, it will be fun to see members enjoy their time outside and to know that we did something good for the people in our city.”

The Ventura Family YMCA would like to thank Mayor Cheryl Heitmann and her staff, the Ventura Chamber of Commerce, the Gwendolyn Sexton Foundation, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Staples Construction, Beving Architecture, Jensen Design & Survey, Inc., and Hampton Fitness.

For more information about the Sportsplex grand opening, visit ciymca.org/ventura. Learn how to donate to the Y by contacting Amy Bailey Jurewicz by email at [email protected] or by calling 805.642.2131 x24.

— Alicia Cattoni represents the Ventura Family YMCA.