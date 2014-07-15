Ventura Family YMCA Partners with Nationwide Pool Safely Campaign

The Ventura Family YMCA is partnering with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's Pool Safely campaign for this week.

Through the Ventura Y's social media sites, they will educate children and their parents about water safety tips for the prevention of child injuries and drownings, while also encouraging the community to participate in the Pool Safely Pledge online.

The Pool Safely campaign is a national public awareness week to help remind children and parents on the steps they should take for staying safe in and near water. Join the community by signing the Pool Safely Pledge online and by learning life-saving information through the Ventura Family YMCA.

Kids and their parents are able to sign the Pool Safely Pledge by clicking here. Learn pool safety tips through the Ventura YMCA's Facebook page by clicking here, on Twitter by clicking here or through Instagram by clicking here.

For more information about registering for swimming lessons in Ventura and Santa Paula, visit the Ventura Family YMCA online by clicking here, in person at 3760 Telegraph Road in Ventura or call 805.642.2131.

— Alicia Cattoni is the marketing director for the Ventura Family YMCA.