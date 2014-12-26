Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Family YMCA Produces Campaign Video Featuring Pro Boxer Maureen Shea

By Alicia Cattoni for the Ventura Family YMCA | December 26, 2014 | 1:29 p.m.

The Ventura Family YMCA has released a series of videos showcasing the impactful results of its programs to gear up for its annual campaign on Feb. 6.

Shea
Maureen Shea

Each “My YMCA Story” is told from the perspective of a member and highlights how he or she was positively impacted or changed by the Y.

The third video in this series features professional female boxer Maureen Shea, who shares how the YMCA helps in the development of athletes, and the equal opportunities the Y gives to child athletes who are in homeless and transitional living situations through programs like Operation Ventura.

“We may have a child that comes in that nobody would have known is an amazing soccer player, an amazing swimmer, and they’re going to have this opportunity to find this out because of Operation Ventura,” Shea said.

The YMCA’s annual campaign supports Operation Ventura and more than 150 children who are in homeless or transitional living situations. Watch Shea’s story and donate today by clicking here.

Learn more about Shea at Sheaboxing.com. Get the latest scoop on who’s airing next by logging onto ciymca.org/ventura, or find the Y online on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter.

Help make these stories possible by donating to the Y’s campaign by clicking here or by visiting the Ventura Family YMCA at 3760 Telegraph Road in Ventura. For more information, contact Alicia Cattoni at [email protected] or 805.642.2131 x18.

— Alicia Cattoni is the marketing director for the Ventura Family YMCA.

