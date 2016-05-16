Ventura Family YMCA to Hold Annual Senior Health and Fitness Day

The Ventura Family YMCA will host their annual senior day from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2016. This free community event is made possible through sponsorships by Montecito Bank & Trust, The Palms at Bonaventure and Driscoll Strawberry Associates, Inc.

The Longevity Expo will include local vendors who specialize in senior services from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be two speakers and a lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m., with the first 100 lunch attendees receiving a free t-shirt.

During the lunch, guest speaker Russ Charvonia will discuss fiscal fitness and Jill Rode will talk about leaving your financial legacy.

Charvonia, ChFC, CLU, CFP, Esq., has been in the financial services industry for more than three decades, providing investment advice to individual and institutional clients across the country, and has an estate planning practice with Channel Islands Law Group, a P.C. in Ventura.

Rode, CFRE, is the Channel Islands YMCA’s chief development officer. She brings 27 years of experience in fundraising and nonprofits to the YMCA.

She has raised funds for many nonprofits on the Central Coast and currently supervises and supports the fundraising of the seven branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

In charge of the event is Nicole Eads, the support services and development director at the Ventura Family YMCA.

“I feel very excited about this day because it’s about celebrating our older and active adults,” Eads said. “We’re showing our appreciation for these members and providing everyone around town resources and information that will help them stay healthy physically and financially.”

For details, a booth and to sponsor, visit the Ventura Family YMCA at 3760 Telegraph Road in Ventura or online at ciymca.org/ventura. For more information, contact Nicole Eads by email at [email protected] or 805.642.2131 x11.

— Alicia Cattoni is the marketing and communication director at the Ventura Family YMCA.