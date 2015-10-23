Ventura Family YMCA to Offer Halloween Alternative to Neighborhood Haunts

Things to Do

The Ventura Family YMCA invites all ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes to join them for their annual Halloween party at the Pacific View Mall.

The event will take place in the Center Court from 4–​6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, where children and their families will have fun trick-or-treating, participating in games, Minute to Win It style competitions, crafts, face painting, raffle drawings and a costume cat walk.

No registration is required, and children of all ages are welcome to participate whether or not they have a costume.

The Y’s Halloween party is a safe environment for children to enjoy this traditional holiday.

Regardless if you participate in the Y's event or decide to trick-or-treat around town, the Ventura Y wants to remind parents to take these 12 quick tips into consideration:

1. Wear light-colored costumes, labels indicating "flame retardant"

2. Wear shorter costumes to prevent tripping

3. Add reflective tape or striping to costumes for greater visibility

4. Use face make-up rather than hoods or masks that can obscure your face and vision

5. Take younger children door-to-door in daylight hours

6. Carry a working flashlight

7. Trick-or-treat within your neighborhood and only at homes you know

8. Remind children: never enter homes and don’t take rides with strangers

9. Be alert to auto traffic, and cross streets safely, according to rules

10. Have parents or other adults inspect treats

11. Check your lawn and steps for tripping hazards

12. Celebrate Halloween together as enjoyable, quality time.



The Pacific View Mall’s Center Court is located at 3301 E. Main Street in Ventura.

For more information about the Y, visit ciymca.org/ventura or in person at 3760 Telegraph Road. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please email Sherry Gutsch at [email protected] or call her at 805.642.2131 x16.

— Alicia Cattoni is the marketing and communication director for the Ventura Family YMCA.