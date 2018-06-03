Ventura Girls Basketball Overpowers San Marcos

Ventura held San Marcos' leading scorer Milan McGary to four points and built a 23-4 lead in the first quarter en route to a 52-19 win over the Royals in a Channel League girls basketball game at Tuttle Gym on Thursday.

Kenya Henderson scored nine of her 18 points in the first quarter to get the Cougars going. Jazmin Carrasco had 17 points on the night.

"They showed why they are one of the best fundamental teams year in and year out," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said of Ventura. "We can only improve and get better by playing them. Two of their seniors (Carrasco and Henderson) showed why they are two of the best players in Channel League. We will keep working to get better and try to beat them next week."

Kate Allison scored five points to lead the Royals.

San Marcos is now 13-4 and 2-3 in Channel League.