Ventura Girls Soccer Overpowers San Marcos

Girls Soccer

San Marcos ran into a tough Ventura girls soccer team and suffered a 4-0 loss in a non-league game on Tuesday.

"Ventura was able to connect, communicate and finish," San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo said. "They had about 15 corner kicks, and senior goalkeeper Ami Hammond had amazing saves."

She noted that Ventura won just about every 50-50 ball and her team on the defensive most of the game.

Senior goalkeeper Vivi Grant played in the second half and made 10 clean saves.



"My young defense did well and this was a great game for them. They are just going to mature as time progresses," said Sotelo.