Ventura Has Too Much Firepower for Dos Pueblos

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos ran into a hot-shooting Ventura team and dropped a 62-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday night in Ventura.

The Division 1AA eighth-ranked Cougars knocked down shots from the perimeter to build a 28-13 lead in the first quarter.

Dos Pueblos, ranked fourth in 2A, made a run in the second quarter and cut the Ventura lead to seven, 34-27. The Cougars stepped up their defensive pressure in the third quarter and limited the Chargers to four points.

Maaria Jaakalara came off the bench to score 12 points to lead DP in scoring. Lauren Noggle had 11 rebounds.

"Despite the loss, I feel that we can compete against the likely open-division Cougars, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete against them at home," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Dos Pueblos (17-2, 1-1) plays host to Santa Barbara on Thursday.

