Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:23 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Ventura Has Too Much Firepower for Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 10:56 p.m.

Dos Pueblos ran into a hot-shooting Ventura team and dropped a 62-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday night in Ventura.

The Division 1AA eighth-ranked Cougars knocked down shots from the perimeter to build a 28-13 lead in the first quarter. 

Dos Pueblos, ranked fourth in 2A, made a run in the second quarter and cut the Ventura lead to seven, 34-27. The Cougars stepped up their defensive pressure in the third quarter and limited the Chargers to four points.

Maaria Jaakalara came off the bench to score 12 points to lead DP in scoring. Lauren Noggle had 11 rebounds.

"Despite the loss, I feel that we can compete against the likely open-division Cougars, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete against them at home," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Dos Pueblos (17-2, 1-1) plays host to Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 