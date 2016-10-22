Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Ventura Knocks Off Volleyball Heavyweights to Win TOC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 8:43 p.m.

Ventura High showed it can play with the best girls volleyball teams in the state and beat them.

The Cougars knocked two powerhouses on Saturday to win the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions for the first time in program history. They stunned  top-seeded Archbishop Mitty in five sets in the semifinals and beat second-seeded Torrey Pines in the championship match.

Ventura pulled out a marathon first set against Torrey Pines, 35-33, lost the second, 25-23, and won the next two, 25-23, 25-14.

It was an incredible final," said tournament director and Santa Barbara High coach John Gannon.

In the semifinals, the Cougars outlasted Mitty, the No. 2-ranked team in the country in a MaxPreps poll. The scores were 27-29, 30-28, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10. Ventura is the No. 1 team in Division 2 of the CIF Southern Section. Torrey Pines beat Mira Costa in the other semifinal.

USC-bound Sammy Slater of Ventura was named the tournament MVP, and teammates Aubry Knight, Mary Sinclair and Kobie Jimenez earned all-tourney honors. Jamie Whitmarsh and Alexis Fillipone were all-tourney picks from Torrey Pines.

Mitty swept Mira Costa for third place; Corona del Mar beat La Costa Canyon in five sets for fifth; Vista Murrieta defeated Turlock-Pitman, 3-1, for seventh and Cathedral Catholic topped St. Francis in the consolation final.

In other results, Great Oak took 11th over Presentation; Westview beat Santa Barbara in four for 13th place and San Marcos knocked off Newport Harbor in five for 15th.

San Marcos coach Tina Brown said "Jenna MacFarlane was solid through out the weekend, with her most solid performance coming against Newport Harbor, where she posted 25 kills and 14 digs."

Brown also cited Kelsey Warren, who came in off the bench and filled big role passing and hitting consistently, and Sierra Palladino "was awesome all over the court, playing middle, outside hitter and passing and defending."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

