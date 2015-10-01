Ventura Leaders Unite in Support of Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress

Advice

Invigorating her campaign with a healthy dose of momentum, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider garnered several endorsements Monday, Sept. 28, from local Ventura community leaders for her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

Those newly endorsing Mayor Schneider’s campaign for Congress include Debbie Golden, president of Ventura Unified School District; Chip Fraser, president of Ventura Unified Educators Association; Ed Summers, City of Ventura City Council Member (Ret.) and Marie Lakan, vice chair, City of Ventura Cultural Affairs Commission.

In addition to Monday’s announcement, Mayor Schneider has also won crucial endorsements from Ventura leaders Mayor Cheryl Heitmann and City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse.

Previously, Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann released the following support statement:



“We need more Mayors in Washington. As a local Mayor, I know what it takes to balance a budget, keep a city safe and fight for what is right. Helene Schneider is a passionate leader for her community — and for the whole central coast community. Her dedication to environmental protections, solving California’s water crisis, and creating good middle class jobs will make her a fantastic Congresswoman for the City of Ventura. I’m proud to give my full support to Helene Schneider for Congress.”



Upon receiving word of the new endorsements, Mayor Helene Schneider released the following statement:

“Our campaign is people-powered — not Washington-powered. That’s why I’m so grateful to have this support from these important community leaders in Ventura. Rather than engaging in a top down campaign, we’re building a bottom up movement that will be won by real people from the community, on the ground, who help to get our message of a new kind of politics, of progress and of problem-solving, out to voters. That's exactly what these Ventura community leaders represent. I am really excited to team up with them on the campaign trail in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mayor Helene Schneider has garnered a barrage of critical endorsements in recent weeks, including from Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the National Women’s Political Caucus, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and the Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8-points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.