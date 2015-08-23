Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Man Arrested as Suspect in Spree of Overnight Auto Burglaries in Montecito

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 1:47 p.m. | August 23, 2015 | 5:18 p.m.

Timothy Rodriguez

A Ventura man was chased down by police and arrested on burglary and other charges Sunday morning in Montecito, after nearly a dozen break-ins were reported overnight.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a suspect was observed breaking into a vehicle in the 100 block of Olive Mill Road about 6 a.m. Sunday. The couple who witnessed the incident reported that the man then ran off toward Coast Village Road.

Santa Barbara police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and Hoover said an SBPD sergeant observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking west in the 1200 block of Coast Village Road near Middle Road.

She said the man refused to stop and a foot chase ensued. Although the sergeant was able to apprehend the suspect, Hoover said both men were injured in the altercation.

Hoover identified the suspect as 25-year-old Timothy Rodriguez of Ventura. He was arrested and booked into County Jail on charges of burglary, identity theft, petty theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest with injury.

Hoover said Monday that Rodriguez had given a false name at the time of his arrest, that of his deceased brother, Daniel Ricketts, but that his identity was revealed during the fingerprinting process.

"Rodriguez likely provided his family member’s information in an attempt to conceal a misdemeanor warrant out of Ventura County," Hoover said, adding that additional charges will be submitted to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez was treated for minor injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital before being transferred to jail, Hoover said. The sergeant, whose name was not disclosed, was treated at a local medical facility.

Hoover said Rodriguez originally provided a false identity to law enforcement. She added that he was found to be in possession of stolen property from other reported auto burglaries and thefts in the Montecito area.

Eleven cases were reported in the neighborhood overnight.

Hoover commended the citizens who reported the incident and provided information on the suspect.

“We also want to remind vehicle owners to utilize anti-theft devices, lock their vehicle doors/windows and keep their valuables out of plain view,” she said.

Anyone with information on the string of Montecito auto burglaries and thefts, including any suspicious subjects involved, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

