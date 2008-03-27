Friday, May 4 , 2018, 4:44 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Ventura Man Arrested on Drug Charges

By Noozhawk Staff | March 27, 2008 | 3:48 p.m.

After a five-month investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives arrested a  Ventura man suspected of selling cocaine in Santa Barbara

Ivan Flores, 33, was arrested on March 21 by narcotics detectives who conducted a search in a home on the 1400 block of San Andres St. in Santa Barbara and found Flores to be in possession of more than one ounce of cocaine for sale. Another search conducted at Flores’ home found half a kilo of cocaine, one pound of processed marijuana and about $28,000 in cash.


The half kilo of cocaine was found in Flores’ daughter’s bedroom, and in addition the residence was within 1,000 feet of a local school.

Flores was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of cocaine for sale, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance for sale within 1,000 feet of a school. Flores is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $150,000 bail.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 