Ventura Man Arrested on Drug Charges

The half kilo of cocaine was found in Flores’ daughter’s bedroom, and in addition the residence was within 1,000 feet of a local school. Flores was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of cocaine for sale, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance for sale within 1,000 feet of a school. Flores is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $150,000 bail.

