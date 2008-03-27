Ventura Man Arrested on Drug Charges

After a five-month investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives arrested a Ventura man suspected of selling cocaine in Santa Barbara
Ivan Flores, 33, was arrested on March 21 by narcotics detectives who conducted a search in a home on the 1400 block of San Andres St. in Santa Barbara and found Flores to be in possession of more than one ounce of cocaine for sale. Another search conducted at Flores’ home found half a kilo of cocaine, one pound of processed marijuana and about $28,000 in cash.
The half kilo of cocaine was found in Flores’ daughter’s bedroom, and in addition the residence was within 1,000 feet of a local school.
Flores was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of cocaine for sale, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance for sale within 1,000 feet of a school. Flores is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $150,000 bail.