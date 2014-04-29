Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:59 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Man Injured, Arrested After Highway 101 Crash

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 29, 2014 | 9:31 a.m.

A Ventura man is facing DUI charges after crashing his vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Another motorist reported that a Volkswagen Golf that was northbound on Highway 101 at Clark Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday was weaving and nearly caused a collision, the CHP said.

A CHP officer located the suspect vehicle a few miles farther north, and witnessed it suddenly veer to the right and strike a wood-and-metal guardrail, the CHP said.

The vehicle then plunged down and embankment and overturned.

The driver,  Gary E. Ulam, 65, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

Ulam subsequently was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the CHP said.

