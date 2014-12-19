Ventura County Man Pleads Guilty in 2009 Murders of Faria Beach Couple and Unborn Child

A Ventura County man has pleaded guilty in the grisly 2009 slayings of a Faria Beach couple and their unborn child.

Joshua Packer was charged with stabbing to death Brock Husted and his wife, Davina Husted, who was pregnant with the couple's third child, after breaking into their Faria Beach home on May 20, 2009.

Packer was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, burglary, robbery, and forced oral copulation, and on Thursday pleaded guilty to all counts in Ventura County Superior Court, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Frawley of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Packer's plea was part of a deal brokered by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office; he pleaded guilty in order to avoid the death penalty, and instead will be sentenced to life in prison without parole and without the possibility of appeal.

The killings occurred after Packer walked into the couple's home through an unlocked door at about 10 p.m., where the couple's 9-year-old son and Davina Husted were watching television.

Packer had a gun drawn and told Brock Husted to get down on the floor and told the young boy to retrieve money and jewelry.

The boy then hid behind the couch as Davina and Brock were taken to the master bedroom, where were both were stabbed dozens times.

Packer is also charged with forcing oral copulation on Davina Husted before stabbing her and her unborn child to death, and his DNA was recovered from her body, Frawley said.

The son awoke the couple's 11-year-old daughter and the pair were able to run to a neighbor's house for help.

Perhaps most chilling is that the home invasion seemed to be totally random, and Packer had been looking to rob the home.

There's no indication that Packer knew the Husteds, and ""there's no tie between them at all," Frawley said.

A breakthrough in the case came when Packer allegedly robbed a Thrifty Gas Station at 4069 State St. in Santa Barbara on Sept. 23, 2009, four months after the murders, and DNA collected in that case matched DNA found on the Husted's bodies.

He was arrested almost 11 months after the murders occurred.

That Santa Barbara robbery case was put on hold while the murder cases proceeded, but now will resume.

Packer's defense said that Frawley's children had met Packer, and presented it as a conflict, which would have prolonged the case by another year.

"It was a manufactured conflict," Frawley said, adding that Packer did ultimately accept the plea deal.

"We felt it was time to let them move on," Frawley said of the Husted's family.

"We're never going to get justice... [Packer] has orphaned two children and they're going to live with that the rest of their lives, but this is a way of putting it to rest, at least as far as the legal system is concerned."

Packer will be sentenced on Feb. 6.

