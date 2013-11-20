Ventura Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Hit-and-Run, DUI in Fatal Highway 154 Crash

A Ventura man accused of fatally injuring a motorcyclist with his car on Highway 154 has pleaded not guilty in Santa Maria Superior Court to vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

Jose Luis Diaz, 28, who appeared in court Tuesday, is accused of hitting and killing Joseph Corcoran of Santa Cruz at the intersection of Highways 154 and 246 on Nov. 8, when he attempted a left turn and struck the motorcyclist.

The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder and the driver fled the vehicle after it caught fire, authorities said.

Diaz was arrested after authorities released his name as a possible suspect and he turned himself in at a Ventura police station.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Diaz with gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and hit and run when the accident results in death

The DUI charge includes an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury.

Authorities also allege Diaz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and fled the scene.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley said the case is scheduled to be in Judge Rick Brown’s courtroom Dec. 5.

