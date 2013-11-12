Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit and Run On Highway 154

A Ventura man suspected of causing a fatal head-on collision in the Santa Ynez Valley Friday night has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Luis Diaz, also known as Jose Morales, 28, turned himself into a Ventura Police Department satellite office on Wednesday.

Police confirmed his identity and booked him into the Ventura County Jail.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton area drove down and took custody of Diaz, then arrested and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Joseph Corcoran, 33, of Santa Cruz was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 154.

At the intersection with Highway 246, a white 1998 Toyota Camry turned left in front of the motorcycle and had a head-on collision with the motorcycle, according to the CHP incident report.

The Camry came to rest on the shoulder of Highway 246 and the driver fled the scene, authorities said.

Responding officers and deputies and K-9 units couldn’t find anyone.

Corcoran suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials initially reported that two occupants of the vehicle fled after the car burst into flames.

