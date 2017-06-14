Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Performance to Benefit Young Artists Fund

By Susan Scott for Ventura Music Festival | June 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Soprano Patricia Lathrop-McPherson and baritone Steven Z. Perren will sing for a good cause at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura.

The duo is singing with an American Songbook Sampling to benefit the Young Artists Fund of the Ventura Music Festival and to whet the appetite for the Festival’s Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook concert that closes its annual festival in July.

Lathrop-McPherson and Perren are members of the VMF Board of Directors.

The June 25 program includes a guest appearance by Blake Kasting, recent Ventura High grad and winner of VMF’s 2016 Student Jazz Competition.

The VMF Young Artists Fund includes the annual Music in the Schools program, Student Jazz Competition, Rising Stars concerts, a Children’s Concert for VUSD, master classes and other youth education, engagement and performance programs.

Benefit tickets for the June 25 concert are $25. Tickets are online at VenturaMusicFestival.org, or reserve by phone at 648-3146.

Ticket and program information on the American Season July Festival is also on the VMF website. Ventura Music Festival is July 13-16 and 21-23.

— Susan Scott for Ventura Music Festival.

 
