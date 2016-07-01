Ventura Music Festival Announces Free Concert, Master Class

The 2016 Ventura Music Festival includes two admission-free events: one is an outdoor concert July 15, and the other is a piano master class July 16.

Kicking off the festival at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, the Festival Brass Quintet will perform a fun, lively program, playing in the mini-park at California and Santa Clara.

“It’s important to give back, and we want to engage the community in the festival as much as possible,” said the festival’s executive director, Susan Scott. “The Festival Brass are great musicians. They love playing for a Ventura crowd, and it’s a happy, joyful concert, a wonderful way to start the festival.”

The second free event, a master class in the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

It will be taught by pianist Vadym Kholodenko, winner of the Gold Medal and all the special prizes at the last Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Kholodenko will invite outstanding young pianists to perform a piece they have prepared. He will then give advice on how to improve their performance, and the student performs again in light of the master’s critique.

According to Artistic Director Nuvi Mehta, “master classes are special for both the performer and the audience. It’s wonderful to witness an already very talented young musician become even better right before your eyes under the tutelage of a master. And how Vadym achieves this should prove fascinating for the audience. Will he demonstrate? Share anecdotes? Come to the Ventura College PAC and find out.”

The Kholodenko master class is open to the public. Tickets and advance reservations are not required, and attendees are asked to arrive by 10:30am for this 60- to 90-minute program.

The College PAC is located at 4700 Loma Vista Road. Parking on campus is free on weekends.

Vadym Kholodenko’s formal festival performance will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, also in the PAC.

Tickets are available online at venturamusicfestival.org, by phone at 805.648.3146 or at the box office on the night of the performance.

— Lacey Utter is the office manager for the Ventura Music Festival.