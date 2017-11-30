Ventura Music Festival Providing Some Free Concerts

In November, the Ventura Music Festival (VMF) launched its Community Music Pilot, a project funded by the Elaine and Albert Borchard Foundation, to bring free live music performances to community members for whom access is limited.

Seniors are a priority.

"We want to get the word out to agencies and centers about this wonderful opportunity," said Susan Scott, VMF executive director.

"Instead of asking these audiences to come to our concert halls, we are bringing the concerts to them at their facilities," she said.

Performances have already been held at or are pending for such early responders as The Gables in Ojai, San Buenaventura Housing Authority, Oxnard Senior Services, The Foothills at Simi Valley and Belmont Village in Thousand Oaks.

Their audiences span 15-150 members, and diverse music requests range from classical and jazz to folk and bluegrass.

Concerts, 45 minutes to an hour long, are performed by local artists including Miriam Arichea, Egle Januleviciute, Virginia Kron, Charles Levin, Bevan Manson, Daniel Newman-Lessler and Phil Salazar.

"Our leadership is excited about this project and the opportunity to extend further into the community the excellent music programming for which we’re known," Scott said.

To inquire about reserving a concert, call VMF, 648-3146, or [email protected]

VMF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit at 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. Visit www.venturamusicfestival.org.

— Susan Scott for Ventura Music Festival.