Ventura Oil Field Anniversary Event Draws Crowd of 200 Despite Wet Weather

Brian Brennan, representative for the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, and Ventura Mayor Erik Nasarenko presenting proclamations to honor Aera Energy’s Ventura Oil Field 100th Anniversary to Christina Sistrunk, Aera president and CEO; Brent Carnahan, Aera senior vice president of strategic business development, exploration and innovation; and Lynn Carrithers, Aera senior vice president of general counsel. Click to view larger
By Fiona Lytle for Aera Energy | April 15, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Rain didn’t deter nearly 200 attendees from visiting Aera Energy’s Ventura Oil Field to meet Aera and community leaders and learn about state-of-the-art technologies in the industry from engineers and geologists.

Aera opened its doors for the first time to community members, offering a platform for critical dialog with Aera members about Ventura’s rich oil history and current operations. 

“Aera and its predecessor companies have been actively producing oil in Ventura County since the 1920s,” said Christina Sistrunk, Aera Energy president and CEO, who attended the event.

“I’m proud of our safe and environmentally responsible operations that directly benefit the local economy. We have also established a strong reputation as a committed community partner, and we hope that partnership will only grow stronger over the next 100 years,” Sistrunk said. “We hope the community enjoyed this celebration and the opportunity to learn more about oil production and Aera’s operations.”

Aera’s Ventura County oil and gas operations cover approximately 4,300 acres located largely in an unincorporated area of the county just to the northwest of the City of Ventura.

Production from approximately 414 producing wells averages 13,005 barrels per day of crude oil and 7.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. To date, the field has produced 1 billion barrels of crude oil.

This milestone celebration featured exhibits that showcased photos and videos from 1916 to current day, commemorating veterans of the field, tools of the trade and Aera’s community giving and involvement. 

Ventura Mayor Erik Nasarenko was also in attendance and presented a proclamation to the company.

“I was pleased to present Aera Energy’s Ventura Oil Field with a proclamation for its ongoing efforts to being a good community partner,” Nasarenko said. “Aera and its employees have provided support for several of organizations here, including the county’s Homeless 2 Home project and the Ventura Police Activities League.” 

Brian Brennan, representing the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, presented a resolution to Aera marking the occasion.

Aera Energy LLC is one of California’s largest oil and gas producers. Company headquarters are in Bakersfield, and most of its production is centered in the San Joaquin Valley. Aera also has oil field operations in Ventura and Monterey counties.

Fiona Lytle is a public affairs specialist focusing on external communications at Aera Energy.

 
