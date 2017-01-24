Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:14 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Ventura Puts Santa Barbara Away With Big Third Quarter

Sophia Torres (12) of Santa Barbara tries to pull a rebound away from Ventura’s Svannah Page. Click to view larger
Sophia Torres (12) of Santa Barbara tries to pull a rebound away from Ventura’s Svannah Page. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2017 | 10:56 p.m.

On the bright side, Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team held Division 1AA eighth-ranked Ventura to its lowest point total of the Channel League campaign. The down side was the Dons produced their lowest output of the season, falling 47-22 at J.R. Richards Gym on Tuesday night.

"Our effort was really good, our defense was really good," said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher. "They didn't score that much either. It was 22-20 if you take away the third quarter."

After trailing 15-10 at halftime, the Dons were outscored 27-2 in the second quarter. Ventura's defense forced turnovers that led to easy baskets, enabling the Cougars to take over the game and finish the first round of league play at 4-0. They are 16-4 overall. Santa Barbara is 12-9 and 2-2 in league, tied for second place with Buena and Dos Pueblos.

"The things we had trouble with are fixable," said Butcher. 

He praised the defensive effort of Cassandra Gordon on Ventura's 6-foot-1 senior standout Aubrey Knight, a Colorado commit.  "Cassandra played tough defense on Aubrey," said Butcher.

Gordon was Santa Barbara's leading scorer with 10 points, Kristen Sullivan, who transferred from Ventura, had six points.

Santa Barbara plays again on Saturday against a strong Orangewood Academy team at the Ventura Showcase.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

