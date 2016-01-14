Ventura Roars Past Dos Pueblos in 2nd Half

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos was looking strong in the first quarter of its Channel League basketball opener against perennial power Ventura.

The Chargers were playing good defense and guards Camila Casanueva and Holly Barrera were making plays to open up a 12-2 lead.

But things didn’t go too well for DP the rest of the way. Ventura stepped up its defensive pressure, picked up the pace on offense and ran away to a 55-24 victory at Sovine Gym.

Ventura (11-7, 2-0) held DP scoreless in the second quarter and to a pair of free throws in the third quarter. The Cougars’ offense found its rhythm toward the end of the first half and was in top form in the third, erupting for 32 points. At one point, they buried three straight 3-point baskets to go up 38-14.

The one-two inside punch of 6-foot-1 Barbara Rangel and 6-foot Aubrey Knight led the Cougars with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Casanueva scored 8 points and Amber Belletti had 7 for DP (13-2, 0-1).

DP coach Phil Sherman said more players needed to get involved in the offense to take the pressure off Casanueva, the point guard.

“They played a little tougher man (defense) on us and denied everything. Teams do that and they’re going to disrupt your offense but they’re giving up a lot of other stuff, too. You can go by them and you got a wide-open lay-in. Everything they contacted us we terminated our dribble. They just didn’t get tough enough to go through that contact and made something advantage.”

Sherman said Ventura is a different animal than the other teams the Chargers have played this season. But he still feels they can compete with the Cougars.

“It’s just going take a full effort and not let the name and the lack of success in the past break us down,” he said.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .