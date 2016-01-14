Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Ventura Roars Past Dos Pueblos in 2nd Half

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 14, 2016 | 9:57 p.m.

Dos Pueblos was looking strong in the first quarter of its Channel League basketball opener against perennial power Ventura.

DP’s Camila Casanueva gets off a shot under pressure from two Ventura defenders. Click to view larger
DP’s Camila Casanueva gets off a shot under pressure from two Ventura defenders. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The Chargers were playing good defense and guards Camila Casanueva and Holly Barrera were making plays to open up a 12-2 lead.

But things didn’t go too well for DP the rest of the way. Ventura stepped up its defensive pressure, picked up the pace on offense and ran away to a 55-24 victory at Sovine Gym.

Ventura (11-7, 2-0) held DP scoreless in the second quarter and to a pair of free throws in the third quarter. The Cougars’ offense found its rhythm toward the end of the first half and was in top form in the third, erupting for 32 points.  At one point, they buried three straight 3-point baskets to go up 38-14.

The one-two inside punch of 6-foot-1 Barbara Rangel and 6-foot Aubrey Knight led the Cougars with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Casanueva scored 8 points and Amber Belletti had 7 for DP (13-2, 0-1).

DP coach Phil Sherman said more players needed to get involved in the offense to take the pressure off Casanueva, the point guard.

“They played a little tougher man (defense) on us and denied everything. Teams do that and they’re going to disrupt your offense but they’re giving up a lot of other stuff, too. You can go by them and you got a wide-open lay-in. Everything they contacted us we terminated our dribble. They just didn’t get tough enough to go through that contact and made something advantage.”

Sherman said Ventura is a different animal than the other teams the Chargers have played this season. But he still feels they can compete with the Cougars.

“It’s just going take a full effort and not let the name and the lack of success in the past break us down,” he said.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 