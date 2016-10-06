Ventura Rolls Past San Marcos

Girls Volleyball

Top-ranked Ventura overpowered San Marcos for its 19th straight girls volleyball win on Thursday night in Ventura. The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.

The Cougars are 19-0 and 6-0 in the Channel League. San Marcos fell to 2-3 in league play.

Sierra Palladino had 5 kills and 3 blocks to place the San Marcos offense. Coach Tina Brown praised the play of Dani Dusebout. "She had a solid game passing, defending and playing with great energy," said Brown.

The Royals are 2-3 in league.

