Ventura Routs San Marcos, Clinches Title Tie

Ventura clinched a tie for the Channel League girls basketball title after beating San Marcos 61-11 on Monday night.
Aubrey Knight and Svannah Page each scored 14 points to lead the CIF Division 1AA eighth-ranked Cougars, who are 6-0 in league and 18-5 overall. San Marcos fell to 0-6, 6-17
"Ventura is one of the best teams in SoCal," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "They are older, more experienced and taller than we are across the board. We can only get better from playing them. Our girls played hard, and we will take what we learned tonight and get ready for Santa Barbara on Thursday."