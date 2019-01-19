Ventura Shoots Down SBCC Women with Big Second Half, 64-51

College Basketball

Ventura College scored the first 12 points of the third quarter on Saturday night and went on to down SBCC 64-51 in a WSC North women's basketball opener at the VC Athletic Event Center. The Pirates, ranked 16th in the state, have won two straight and six of the last seven to improve to 16-7. The 25th-ranked Vaqueros are 12-6 and 0-1. Ventura outshot the Vaqueros 60% to 33.3% in the third quarter when they doubled up the visitors, 22-11. The Pirates enjoyed a plus-11 advantage in free throws, hitting 16-23 while the Vaqueros made 5-9. Sophomore guard Aaliyah Pauling led Santa Barbara with 22 points and eight rebounds. She made 9-18 from the field and 3-8 from long distance. Sierra Cavaletto added nine points for the Vaqueros, who led 30-29 at halftime. "We played so well for 28 minutes," said coach Sandrine Krul. "We played hard and together. Then we didn't execute in the third quarter. You can't give up 12 straight points and then play catch-up." Talia Taufaasau played all 40 minutes and topped the Pirates with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists. After the Vaqueros outshot Ventura 48.0 to 31.3% in the first half, the Pirates turned the tables with a 48.0 second-half percentage (12-25) compared to 29.2% (7-24) for SBCC. The Vaqueros will host No. 1 Moorpark (19-1, 1-0) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >